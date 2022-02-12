One dead after house fire in Wise Co.

WISE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - One person is dead after a fire at a home in the 3900 block of McReynolds Road on Tuesday.

Bruce E. Maines, Jr., 65, died in the home. Firefighters found his body after the fire was extinguished. His remains were taken to the Office of the Medical Examiner in Roanoke for a review and autopsy.

According to State Police, the fire is not believed to be suspicious.

The cause and origin of the fire are yet to be determined.

