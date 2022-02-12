Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

One dead after house fire in Wise Co.

(WSAZ)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 8:55 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WISE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - One person is dead after a fire at a home in the 3900 block of McReynolds Road on Tuesday.

Bruce E. Maines, Jr., 65, died in the home. Firefighters found his body after the fire was extinguished. His remains were taken to the Office of the Medical Examiner in Roanoke for a review and autopsy.

According to State Police, the fire is not believed to be suspicious.

The cause and origin of the fire are yet to be determined.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

crash
Police release names of pedestrians hit on I-81 entrance ramp
A light snow event is possible early Sunday morning.
Warm through Saturday, then some snow possible Sunday
Virginia Tech seismograph
Bedford County residents felt 2.3 magnitude quake
Escaped TN Inmate Johnny Brown
Third escaped Tennessee inmate arrested in North Carolina
Roanoke Police
Suspects arrested after Tuesday night shooting in Roanoke

Latest News

A look at “Death on the Nile” (Cinaminute Movies)
Murder Trial With Alleged MS-13 Ties Case Update February 11, 2022
Murder Trial With Alleged MS-13 Ties Case Update February 11, 2022
Early Friday Evening Look At Scene Of Buena Vista Body Found, Fire At House
Early Friday Evening Look At Scene Of Buena Vista Body Found, Fire At House
Republicans fast-track legislation that would remove mask mandates in schools
Republicans fast-track legislation to end mask mandates in Virginia schools