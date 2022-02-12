Residents displaced after fire destroys home in Roanoke County Saturday morning

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Residents of a home in the 2100 block of Wildwood Road will be staying with family after their home was deemed a total loss Saturday after a fire broke out on the property.

According to Roanoke County Fire & Rescue, crews responded at around 8 a.m. to a report of a residential structure fire, and arrived to find heavy black smoke viewable from a distance. The incident was then marked as a working fire.

Two adults were home at the time and able to evacuate safely without injury.

The incident also caused a small brush fire that was quickly contained.

The fire was deemed under control in around 45 minutes.

The cause of the fire is yet to be determined.

