Residents displaced after fire destroys home in Roanoke County Saturday morning

Roanoke County Fire & Rescue
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 12:34 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Residents of a home in the 2100 block of Wildwood Road will be staying with family after their home was deemed a total loss Saturday after a fire broke out on the property.

According to Roanoke County Fire & Rescue, crews responded at around 8 a.m. to a report of a residential structure fire, and arrived to find heavy black smoke viewable from a distance. The incident was then marked as a working fire.

Two adults were home at the time and able to evacuate safely without injury.

The incident also caused a small brush fire that was quickly contained.

The fire was deemed under control in around 45 minutes.

The cause of the fire is yet to be determined.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

