Salem native leads Bassmaster Elite Series Tournament in Florida

John Crews
John Crews(WDBJ)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 10:35 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
PALATKA, Fla. (WDBJ) - John Crews has retained his lead in the AFTCO Bassmaster Elite in Palatka Florida after a productive Friday afternoon.

He leads with a two-day total of 45lbs and 3 ounces of fish caught.

The professional bass angler enters the semifinal round with a nearly 10lb lead.

The top 10 fishermen in the tournament will compete on Sunday with a chance to win $100,000 first prize.

Crews owns Missile Baits, a fishing lure business based in Salem.

