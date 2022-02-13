Hometown Local
2022 Blue Ridge Challenge brings hundreds of speed skaters to Roanoke

The 2022 Blue Ridge Challenge logo on Sunday morning.
The 2022 Blue Ridge Challenge logo on Sunday morning.(Will Thomas)
By Will Thomas
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 6:12 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Each year, the Blue Ridge Challenge brings hundreds of speed skaters to Roanoke from states across the East Coast.

“It’s the second longest running in-line speed skating competition in the nation,” said Patty Leazier, a Speed Skating Coach who helped organize this years event.

”32 years. I’ve been doing it for 32 years, this one meet,” said Mary Allmond, who organizes the event each year.

Leazier and Allmond have a long history together. Both have been involved in the sport for decades and also were on the USA Speed Skating World Team Staff together.

It’s a sport where everyone gets their chance to skate, regardless of experience level.

“This is a sport where no one sits on the bench. Everybody participates,” said Allmond.

“Everybody gets to get on the line and have their opportunity to race,” said Leazier.

Competitors as young as three and older than 65 strapped on their skates this weekend.

“The energy is high. It’s quite difficult when you start. But when you get into it, it’s a lot of fun,” said Jessica Brooks, who competes in the World Class Speed Skater division.

Though medals and trophies are earned in the competition, a bigger prize is bringing more awareness to the sport.

“It’s a great community,” said Allmond.

“Come in, don’t get discouraged, we all support new people,” said Brooks.

Organizers say competitions like the Blue Ridge Challenge also help show off all that local skating rinks, like Firehouse Skate ‘N Play, offer their communities.

Anyone in the Roanoke area looking to get involved in speed skating can head to Blue Ridge Speed League’s Facebook or find a speed skating team in your area by contacting the USA Roller Sports National Office at (402)-483-7551.

