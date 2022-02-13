Hometown Local
Amber Alert issued for Ga. 2-year-old, possibly heading to Minn.

1-year-old Nova Sampson was last seen Saturday evening.
1-year-old Nova Sampson was last seen Saturday evening.(National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)
By Greg Brobeck
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 8:37 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
(Gray News) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has issued an Amber Alert for a missing 2-year-old boy.

Officials say Nova Sampson was abducted Saturday evening in Cherokee County, Georgia. Nova has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing camouflage onesie.

Officials believe he was taken by 21-year-old Camren Kevon-Christopher Clark, the child’s non-custodial father. Clark is 5′9″ tall and weighs 132 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black shorts, and white socks.

They are believed to be travelling in a red Nissan Altima with Mississippi license plate LRC5349. The Altima has black rims, white sticker on left side of the trunk and a dent on the passenger side of the trunk. They were last seen heading north on Interstate 75.

The sheriff’s office says Clark is with his girlfriend, Malaysia Haynes, 22, of Minnesota, and the group may be heading to her home in Minneapolis.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office at 678-618-5323.

