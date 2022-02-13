Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Bicyclist dies after being hit along Rt. 11

(KTUU)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 7:21 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Tabitha Leigh Thompson, 39 of Fincastle, is dead after being hit by a vehicle Friday afternoon along Route 11 in Botetourt County.

According to Virginia State Police, a 2014 Dodge Journey hit the woman on her bicycle as both were traveling south down Lee Highway, one quarter of a mile from Darby Road.

Thompson was taken to Roanoke Memorial Hospital where she later died.

Danielle M. Rock was driving the Dodge and is charged with reckless driving.

Ms. Rock was wearing a seatbelt and was not injured.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roanoke Police
Two arrested for shooting in Roanoke
Phillip "Jay" Patterson, found dead after a Buena Vista house fire
Former assistant police chief identified in Buena Vista death investigation
Ambulance
Three dead, four hospitalized after Wythe County crash along I-81S
A slow front could bring scattered snow showers this weekend.
Cold front brings an end to the warmth and some late-weekend snow
Escaped TN Inmate Johnny Brown
Third escaped Tennessee inmate arrested in North Carolina

Latest News

UVA men’s basketball defeats Georgia Tech, 63-53
Roanoke County Fire & Rescue
Residents displaced after fire destroys home in Roanoke County Saturday morning
John Crews
Salem native leads Bassmaster Elite Series Tournament in Florida
Moneta home
Moneta Community Rebuilds Woman’s Burned-Down Home in Just 20 Days