Bicyclist dies after being hit along Rt. 11

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Tabitha Leigh Thompson, 39 of Fincastle, is dead after being hit by a vehicle Friday afternoon along Route 11 in Botetourt County.

According to Virginia State Police, a 2014 Dodge Journey hit the woman on her bicycle as both were traveling south down Lee Highway, one quarter of a mile from Darby Road.

Thompson was taken to Roanoke Memorial Hospital where she later died.

Danielle M. Rock was driving the Dodge and is charged with reckless driving.

Ms. Rock was wearing a seatbelt and was not injured.

