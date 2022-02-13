Big Lick Comic Con returns to Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The biannual Big Lick Comic Con made its first return of 2022 to the Star City this weekend at the Berglund Center.

The two-day event has been coming to Roanoke since 2017. Dozens of booths lined the Berglund Center on Saturday and Sunday.

Special guests made appearances and there were many unique items on display. With lines that were out the door both days as it opened. Organizers believe this weekend was the best turnout in its history, predicting that 10,000 people attended.

“There’s so many things that are just universal here. Whether it’s Super Man, Captain America, Star Wars, we all get the same age when we’re looking at that stuff. Whether it’s the five-year-old or the 55-year-old together and we get to share it, it’s amazing,” said JD Sutphin, Owner and Creative Director of Big Lick Entertainment.

If you missed out on the February event, Big Lick Comic Con will make its return to Roanoke August 6-7.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.