First “Community History Harvest” of 2022 held at Montgomery-Floyd Regional Library

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - An Andrew W. Mellon Foundation grant helped the Christiansburg Institute Inc. host the first “Community History Harvest” of 2022 at the Montgomery-Floyd Regional Library in Blacksburg.

The community is now able to have any of their history preserved digitally at these events. Christiansburg Institute Inc. scans the items and then each resident is able to have a digital copy of it. The items can also become a part of CI’s Digital Archive, which includes many pieces of its history and Montgomery County’s history.

”We’ve had things from wedding photos from different cultures which was really interesting to see, from architectural plans from people’s houses they’ve built in our community. It’s been exciting to see what history means to everybody.” said Jenny Nehrt, Curator for Christiansburg Institute Inc.

Nehrt said Christiansburg Institute Inc. plans on continuing this event across Southwest Virginia. Including Blacksburg, Christiansburg, Pulaski County, Radford City and Roanoke.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.