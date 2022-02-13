Radford and Virginia Tech representatives share what they expect commercials will look like for The Big Game

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Big Game is fast approaching as many prepare to gather with family and friends. But though many are tuning in to see what’s happening on the field, many are also looking forward to what commercials are to come.

“The ads really are one of the main draws. Because when you think about it, how many people are Bengals fans or Rams fans? You need to draw people in,” said Dr. Jennifer Walton, Director of the School of Communication at Radford University.

Some of the most recognizable names across all industries are expected to make a return to The Big Game. After choosing not to participate in 2021.

“Pepsi, Coke, Budweiser, Hyundai all of them decided they didn’t want to appear tone deaf spending $6.5 million on an ad when so many people are suffering,” said Dr. Walton.

Nneka Logan is an Associate Professor of Public Relations in the Virginia Tech School of Communication. Logan said she expects a strong theme of unity will be expressed in the commercials on Sunday evening.

“I think that’s because advertisers have recognized the heightened level of division in our political discourse and elsewhere in society; and really want to offer us content and commercials that remind us of our shared values. That we’re better together and to emphasis the strength of unity.”

The traditional themes viewers have grown to know and love are expected to be back on the screen.

”When we get something different, we’re almost disappointed because we’re watching for the continuity,” said Dr. Walton.

But don’t be surprised if a couple trick plays are thrown into the mix.

“We’ll still see the same thing like humor. But we’ll see it in different and unexpected ways that I think the audience will really love.”

The Cincinnati Bengals are set to take on the Los Angeles Rams in The Big Game at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday.

