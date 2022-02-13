Hometown Local
Roanoke man arrested and charged with murder hours after homicide Saturday night

Bryson W. Berger, 21 of Roanoke, was identified as a suspect in the Saturday night homicide investigation. He has been arrested and charged with second degree murder.(WDBJ7)
By Ashley Boles
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 5:53 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - According to Roanoke Police, officers responded around 11:15 Saturday night to a report of a person with a gunshot wound, on the 1200 block of Jefferson Street SW.

Officers found a man in that area, with what appeared to be a critical injury. Roanoke Fire-EMS transported the man to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital, where he later died from his injuries. The name of the victim will be released after next-of-kin is properly notified. This is the fourth homicide Roanoke has seen so far this year.

Details about what led to this shooting are limited at this time.

Throughout the course of the investigation, Bryson W. Berger, 21 of Roanoke, was identified as a suspect. Warrants for second degree murder were obtained shortly after Berger was identified. The warrants were served and Berger was taken into custody early Sunday morning without incident. This remains an ongoing homicide investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call (540)344-8500 and share what you know. You can also text PD at 274637. Both calls and texts can remain anonymous.

