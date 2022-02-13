Hometown Local
Salem native wins Bassmaster Elite Series Tournament in Florida

John Crews
John Crews(WDBJ)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 4:34 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
PALATKA, Fla. (WDBJ) - John Crews secured the AFTCO Bassmaster Elite Series crown Sunday with a total of 75 pounds and four ounces.

A recap can be found by visiting the tournament’s website.

EARLIER STORY: John Crews has retained his lead in the AFTCO Bassmaster Elite in Palatka Florida after a productive Friday afternoon.

He leads with a two-day total of 45lbs and 3 ounces of fish caught.

The professional bass angler enters the semifinal round with a nearly 10lb lead.

The top 10 fishermen in the tournament will compete on Sunday with a chance to win $100,000 first prize.

Crews owns Missile Baits, a fishing lure business based in Salem.

