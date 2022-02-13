Hometown Local
Snow spreads through the region this morning

Cold air linger into the beginning of the week.
Snow continue to develop and will move through the region this morning.
By Meteorologist Christian Johansen
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 6:23 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
  • Snow continues to develop and move west to east through the morning
  • Cold temperature expected today and tomorrow (30s & 40s)
  • Watching a strong front for the middle of the week

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY

A Winter Weather Advisory continue for areas along the Blue Ridge and I-81 corridor with a Winter Storm Warning for Augusta county until 4pm Sunday. These areas could see the greatest impacts from light snow early Sunday. While this isn’t expected to be a big event, roads may become slick at times.

Winter Weather Alerts continue into the afternoon.
Winter Weather Alerts continue into the afternoon.(WDBJ Weather)

TIMING

Snow continues to develop and will spread from west to east through late Sunday morning, but a little later in the eastern part of our area.

Snow spreads from west to east this morning.
Snow spreads from west to east this morning.(WDBJ Weather)

Given a limited window of time, low moisture, and warm surface temperatures to begin, most areas will only see a coating to an inch or two at best. The most likely area for higher totals would be along the ridge tops and near the southern Shenandoah Valley toward Lexington, Rockbridge and Amherst counties northward. Road temperatures may be close to freezing early in the morning, so roads may become slick and even covered at times where snowfall rates are highest.

LOCATIONSNOWFALL AMOUNTSIMPACTS
Amherst & Rockbridge2-4″+Roads may become covered in snow early Sunday morning.
Alleghany, Bath, Bedford & Botetourt1-3″Slick roads possible early Sunday morning.
Craig, Floyd, Franklin, Montgomery, Pulaski and RoanokeCoating to an inch or two along the mountainsPlan for slippery roads for a few hours early Sunday morning.
Snow will make an impact at higher elevations.
Snow will make an impact at higher elevations.(WDBJ Weather)

By Sunday afternoon, look for and snow to taper off with sunny breaks as the front moves east of the area. Any slick conditions will improve as temperatures climb above freezing during the day. It will be a much colder afternoon with highs only in the 30s, while dropping quickly into the 20s by Monday morning. Winds will also remain gusty at times.

MONDAY • TUESDAY • WEDNESDAY

The week begins cold with highs only in the 30s on Monday for Valentine’s Day. Temperatures quickly jump back to around 50° by Tuesday and Wednesday with mostly sunny skies.

THURSDAY • FRIDAY

A strong front will enter the area by Thursday and Friday bringing a returned chance of rain to end the week. Some rain along the front could fall heavily at times. It looks like at this time, the front should clear the area by next weekend and doesn’t bring much of a temperature drop.

We could see some pockets of heavier rain next Thursday.
We could see some pockets of heavier rain next Thursday.(WDBJ Weather)

