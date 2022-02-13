Two taken to hospital after car flips in Moneta

MONETA, Va. (WDBJ) - A car crashed over an embankment Saturday along Goodview Road in Moneta, sending two people to the hospital.

According to the Moneta Volunteer Fire Department, the vehicle was found sitting on the passenger’s side before crews worked to stabilize it. The roof was removed and the driver was extracted.

No details were given regarding the injury status of the patients.

