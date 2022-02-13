Hometown Local
Two taken to hospital after car flips in Moneta

Moneta Volunteer Fire Department
Moneta Volunteer Fire Department
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 12:40 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONETA, Va. (WDBJ) - A car crashed over an embankment Saturday along Goodview Road in Moneta, sending two people to the hospital.

According to the Moneta Volunteer Fire Department, the vehicle was found sitting on the passenger’s side before crews worked to stabilize it. The roof was removed and the driver was extracted.

No details were given regarding the injury status of the patients.

