Virginia Tech men’s basketball team defeats Syracuse, 71-59
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 8:14 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Hokies men’s basketball team defeated Syracuse, 71-59 Saturday at home.
Justyn Mutts recorded a triple-double with 12 points, 14 rebounds and 11 assists. According to the Virginia Tech men’s basketball Twitter account, this is the second triple-double in program history.
The Hokies are seventh in the ACC.
