Virginia Tech men’s basketball team defeats Syracuse, 71-59

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Hokies men’s basketball team defeated Syracuse, 71-59 Saturday at home.

Justyn Mutts recorded a triple-double with 12 points, 14 rebounds and 11 assists. According to the Virginia Tech men’s basketball Twitter account, this is the second triple-double in program history.

The Hokies are seventh in the ACC.

