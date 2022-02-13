Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Virginia Tech men’s basketball team defeats Syracuse, 71-59

(WDBJ)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 8:14 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Hokies men’s basketball team defeated Syracuse, 71-59 Saturday at home.

Justyn Mutts recorded a triple-double with 12 points, 14 rebounds and 11 assists. According to the Virginia Tech men’s basketball Twitter account, this is the second triple-double in program history.

The Hokies are seventh in the ACC.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roanoke Police
Two arrested for shooting in Roanoke
Phillip "Jay" Patterson, found dead after a Buena Vista house fire
Former assistant police chief identified in Buena Vista death investigation
Ambulance
Three dead, four hospitalized after Wythe County crash along I-81S
A slow front could bring scattered snow showers this weekend.
Cold front brings an end to the warmth and some late-weekend snow
Second person dies after being hit on I-81 entrance ramp Wednesday morning

Latest News

Liberty Flames
Liberty men’s basketball defeated by Jacksonville, 73-69
UVA men’s basketball defeats Georgia Tech, 63-53
John Crews
Salem native leads Bassmaster Elite Series Tournament in Florida
Virginia guard Reece Beekman celebrates after draining a three pointer with 1 seconds to play...
UVA student-athletes using NIL to capitalize on big moments