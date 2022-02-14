2-year-old boy among those killed in Wythe County crash

WYTHE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police have released the names of three people killed in a crash Friday in Wythe County.

The two-vehicle crash was reported at 2:45 p.m. February 11 on I-81 near the 64 mile marker.

Police say the driver of a Ford Transit E-350 passenger van was headed south on I-81 and ran into the rear of a tractor-trailer stopped in the left lane because of heavy traffic. The impact of the crash caused the van to run off the road and into the median.

Seven people were in the van; three passengers were killed. They have been identified as Mark E. Williams, 52, of Tunnel Hill, Georgia, Brittany R. Puckett, 25, of Tunnel Hill, Georgia. and a two-year-old boy whose name hasn’t been released. The adults were not wearing seatbelts; the toddler was secured in a child safety seat, according to police.

The adult driver and three other passengers, an adult and two young children, were taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries sustained in the crash. All were wearing seatbelts or “age-appropriate safety restraints,” according to police.

The driver and passengers are all related.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured in the crash, which is still under investigation.

