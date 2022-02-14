Alleged MS-13 gang member convicted of murder

BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - An alleged MS-13 gang member was found guilty Monday of aggravated murder and abduction for financial gain.

In court in Bedford, Josue Coreas-Ventura was convicted of being involved with the kidnapping and stabbing death of 17-year-old Raymond Wood of Lynchburg. Wood was killed in March 2017.

Others involved in the Wood death have already had their cases tried or are still working through the court system.

Prosecutors said the motive was that Wood was selling marijuana in a place MS-13 wanted to be.

