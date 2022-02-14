Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

American Airlines flight diverted due to ‘unruly passenger’

The airline said the flight stopped because a 'passenger was interfering with the flight crew.'
The airline said the flight stopped because a 'passenger was interfering with the flight crew.'(Mouaz Moustafa via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 10:37 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - An American Airlines flight from Los Angeles to Washington, D.C., was diverted to Kansas City International Sunday because of situation with an unruly passenger.

The airline said the flight stopped because a “passenger was interfering with the flight crew.”

In the statement, the airline said law enforcement was requested to meet the flight when it arrived.

The passenger who was allegedly unruly was taken into custody and questioned.

A person who shared photos from the incident said he saw people going to the front of the plane to help hold the passenger down.

He said the passenger was trying to get into the cockpit, and a flight attendant used a coffee pot to hit him over the head.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, there were more than 5,900 reports of unruly passengers in 2021.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bicyclist dies after being hit along Rt. 11
Bryson W. Berger, 21 of Roanoke, was identified as a suspect in the Saturday night homicide...
Roanoke man charged with murder for Saturday night killing
Moneta Volunteer Fire Department
Two taken to hospital after car flips in Moneta
Feels like temperatures will slip to the teens and 20s with single-digits wind chills in the...
Low wind chills early Monday as cold air blows back in
Phillip "Jay" Patterson, found dead after a Buena Vista house fire
Former assistant police chief identified in Buena Vista death investigation

Latest News

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Van Jefferson shared a photo on Instagram of him holding his...
Rams player’s wife goes into labor at Super Bowl
Patricia Oliver said her husband's banner on a crane near the White House is a message to...
Banner near White House is message to Biden, Parkland victim's mother says
Coast Guard Sector North Carolina Command Center got a report of a possible downed aircraft...
Coast Guard searching for 8 people on board plane that crashed off NC coast
She says she never thought something as small as a bullet could change her family’s life forever.
Mother of Virginia Tech student shot in Blacksburg speaks out on gun violence
The CPSC cannot recall a dangerous product without the manufacturer’s consent. And it rarely...
Defective: Section 6(b)