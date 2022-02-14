Hometown Local
A cold start, but we warm into the 60s by Thursday

Tracking a late-week soaking rain
By Meteorologist Leo Hirsbrunner
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 3:40 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
  • Feels like temperatures in the teens/single digits early Monday
  • Staying dry through midweek
  • Strong, rainy late-week front
Feels like temperatures will slip to the teens and 20s with single-digits wind chills in the...
MONDAY • TUESDAY • WEDNESDAY

Wind chill values, or feels like temperatures, will be in the teens and single digits for many areas early Monday morning. Perhaps a few single digits can’t be ruled out for the mountain locations. Highs only reach the 30s on Monday for Valentine’s Day. It also remains blustery at times.

Temperatures quickly jump back to around 50° by Tuesday and Wednesday with mostly sunny skies.

Temperatures warm into the 60s by Thursday.
THURSDAY • FRIDAY

A strong front will enter the area by Thursday and Friday bringing a returned chance of rain to end the week. Some rain along the front could fall heavily at times. It looks like at this time, the front should clear the area by next weekend and doesn’t bring much of a temperature drop. Rainfall totals should range from .50″ to 1″ with the cold front.

A soaking rain moves into the region Thursday with widespread coverage.
THURSDAY RAINFALL TOTALS

This appears to be a widespread soaking rain for our region Thursday. While manageable, totals may reach anywhere rom .50″ to 1″ through early Friday. Skies quickly clear behind the front with sunny and breezy conditions Friday.

Rainfall totals from the Thursday system will likely be under 1" for most areas.
