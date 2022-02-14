Commonwealth’s attorney says Bedford County murder trial verdict sends ‘strong message’

BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - In March 2017, Lynchburg 17-year-old Raymond Wood was killed along Roaring Run Road in Bedford County.

One of the participants, alleged MS-13 gang member Josue Coreas-Ventura, began his trial last Tuesday.

Closing arguments started the day Monday.

In his closing argument, Bedford County Commonwealth’s Attorney Wes Nance said Coreas-Ventura was trying to set up a drug territory for the gang. He said killing Wood, who sold marijuana, was part of his plan in doing that.

Coreas-Ventura’s counsel dismissed Nance’s argument in his closing argument, saying there was a dispute over marijuana sales between Victor Rodas, a co-defendant in this case, and Wood, that Coreas-Ventura later got involved in. He said Rodas, another alleged MS-13 gang member, felt disrespected.

Prior testimony from a gang expert pointed to disrespecting MS-13 as one of the reasons they would harm someone.

Nance closed by saying both disrespecting the gang and attempting to set up a drug territory could have been motives in Wood’s killing.

After over a dozen witnesses and a few hours of deliberation Monday, the jury found Coreas-Ventura guilty of aggravated murder and abduction for pecuniary benefit, also known as financial gain.

“It’s been a very difficult trial. I know it was for the prosecution team. I’m sure it was for the jurors as well. We’re very thankful for the result they brought. I know it sends a strong message that this community takes these crimes of violence very seriously,” said Nance.

Coreas-Ventura’s defense counsel declined to comment.

He’s also facing another charge that will be heard at a later time.

He will be sentenced for Monday’s verdicts at a later date.

