Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Commonwealth’s attorney says Bedford County murder trial verdict sends ‘strong message’

Coreas-Ventura in the last day of his trial Monday.
Coreas-Ventura in the last day of his trial Monday.(WDBJ)
By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 4:14 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - In March 2017, Lynchburg 17-year-old Raymond Wood was killed along Roaring Run Road in Bedford County.

One of the participants, alleged MS-13 gang member Josue Coreas-Ventura, began his trial last Tuesday.

Closing arguments started the day Monday.

In his closing argument, Bedford County Commonwealth’s Attorney Wes Nance said Coreas-Ventura was trying to set up a drug territory for the gang. He said killing Wood, who sold marijuana, was part of his plan in doing that.

Coreas-Ventura’s counsel dismissed Nance’s argument in his closing argument, saying there was a dispute over marijuana sales between Victor Rodas, a co-defendant in this case, and Wood, that Coreas-Ventura later got involved in. He said Rodas, another alleged MS-13 gang member, felt disrespected.

Prior testimony from a gang expert pointed to disrespecting MS-13 as one of the reasons they would harm someone.

Nance closed by saying both disrespecting the gang and attempting to set up a drug territory could have been motives in Wood’s killing.

After over a dozen witnesses and a few hours of deliberation Monday, the jury found Coreas-Ventura guilty of aggravated murder and abduction for pecuniary benefit, also known as financial gain.

“It’s been a very difficult trial. I know it was for the prosecution team. I’m sure it was for the jurors as well. We’re very thankful for the result they brought. I know it sends a strong message that this community takes these crimes of violence very seriously,” said Nance.

Coreas-Ventura’s defense counsel declined to comment.

He’s also facing another charge that will be heard at a later time.

He will be sentenced for Monday’s verdicts at a later date.

Click here for earlier stories about this case.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryson W. Berger, 21 of Roanoke, was identified as a suspect in the Saturday night homicide...
Roanoke man charged with murder for Saturday night killing
Bicyclist dies after being hit along Rt. 11
Moneta Volunteer Fire Department
Two taken to hospital after car flips in Moneta
Feels like temperatures will slip to the teens and 20s with single-digits wind chills in the...
Low wind chills early Monday as cold air blows back in
Phillip "Jay" Patterson, found dead after a Buena Vista house fire
Former assistant police chief identified in Buena Vista death investigation

Latest News

School Bus Crash
No injuries reported in Roanoke City school bus crash
Patrick County Sheriff's Office
Suspect arrested on multiple charges, allegedly punches deputy
Frankie Wilkerson, reported missing out of Halifax County
Man reported missing from Halifax County
Daryl Garland, wanted by Roanoke Police
Convicted felon wanted for possession of firearm
2-year-old boy among those killed in Wythe County crash