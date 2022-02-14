Hometown Local
Convicted felon wanted for possession of firearm

Daryl Garland, wanted by Roanoke Police
Daryl Garland, wanted by Roanoke Police(Roanoke Police)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 4:32 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke Police Department is looking for a man wanted for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Police are seeking Daryl M. Garland. If you see him or have any idea about his whereabouts, you’re aske to call the RPD tipline at (540) 344-8500 or the U.S. Marshals Task Force at (540) 537-1902.

Callers can remain anonymous.

