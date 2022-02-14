Emory & Henry College receives grant to combat food insecurity

EMORY, Va. (WDBJ) - Emory and Henry College has been awarded $1,000 to help combat food insecurity.

The grant money comes from the Sodexo Stop Hunger Foundation and will go towards stocking the campus Stinger’s Supply Shelf, a free resource available to all students.

There is a range of snacks, fresh fruit, and refrigerated and frozen meals on the shelf.

Toiletries, personal hygiene products, and school supplies are also available.

”Most of our campus is residential and those students that are here, there are things we don’t hear about, we don’t know exactly what’s going on. This is just a wonderful scenario that’s taken place to benefit those that need it,” says Dining Services General Manager Sam Walker.

The food pantry to completely anonymous and is stocked three times a day.

