Friends and family remember Fincastle woman who died after being hit by a car

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Friends and family are remembering the life of a Fincastle woman who they say is gone too soon.

Tabitha Thompson died after she was hit by a car while riding her bike on Lee Highway Friday afternoon.

“You couldn’t meet Tabitha and not remember Tabitha,” said Jessica Mayorshi, friend.

Wife, friend, nurse, animal lover, triathlete and so much more, Tabitha Thompson did it all.

“How one little person, not only accomplish so much and be so full of life and then just be gone that fast. It was, it’s not fair,” said Mayorshi.

Friends say Tabitha and her husband Matt were always together.

“She was a wonderful wife. Her and Matt had the best relationship. They were just so pleasant to be around, and they have been together since high school. So even that in and of itself, that’s a goal for people,” said Mayorshi.

Tabitha also loved animals and children, helping the small but mighty in the NICU at Carilion Children’s.

“She had a way to connect with you. Whether it be, the animals or the babies and the children and the nursing or the outdoorsmanship or the athlete. You couldn’t not have a conversation with her and she was personable and open and from the time you met her, you were her friend and she treated you that way,” said Mayorshi.

She also had an impact on the local running community.

“She just wanted everybody to be active and to start running and she encouraged people who didn’t think they could do it,” said Robin Lewis, friend.

Tabitha’s friends say she touched the lives of so many here in the Roanoke Valley.

“So many of the social media posts that I’ve read, people that I’ve never met. Everything from I’ve known Tabitha since I was a little girl to I met Tabitha last week and they have a post this long about how much of an impact she made,” said Mayorshi.

And hope her memory will live on for years to come.

“She couldn’t come into your life and not leave a piece of herself because she was just that vibrant,” said Mayorshi.

Fleet Feet Roanoke will honor Tabitha at their Pub Run Tuesday night at 6pm at Big Lick Brewing Company.

Tabitha’s husband, Matt, is also looking for anyone to share memories.

You can email them to: MemoriesForTabitha@gmail.com.

