Goshen water issues believed to be resolved

The Town of Goshen has been dealing with water issues for more than a week.
By Will Thomas
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 6:50 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - It’s been a long week for Goshen and Rockbridge County residents as the Town has worked to resolve its water issues.

“Overall just frustrating,” said one resident.

Residents have been without water or under a boil notice for days. Town Leaders have brought in as much help as possible to figure out the problem.

The good news is, on Monday afternoon, Mayor Tom McCraw said they believe they have figured out the problem. The update was also posted on The Town of Goshen Facebook which you can find below:

“Good afternoon everyone. We believe we have the water issue fixed. We have a good flow of water going into the tank at this time and we’ve had reports of improved water pressure. Please continue to boil your water for a few more days. The water is safe for laundry, showers, etc. We will perform the necessary tests over the next couple of days and hopefully by Thursday we will be able to go back to normal. Thank you all again for being the great citizens that you are and thank you for your patience during this incident, we know it has not been easy for any of us. As always give us a call in the office at 540-997-5545 or call the Mayor at 540-969-7273.”

Mayor McCraw said this wouldn’t have been possible without the many different entities that have helped over the last week.

The Town also made it clear that residents should continue to boil their water for at least the next few days as they work to make sure everything is good to go.

