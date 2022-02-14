Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Governor gets bill to end school mask mandates

MGN Online
MGN Online(MGN Online)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 12:06 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia House of Delegates Monday passed Senate Bill 739 on a party-line vote after it passed the Senate last week, with the goal of ending mask mandates in every Virginia public K-12 school. The bill is now headed to Governor Glenn Youngkin, who has indicated he will add an emergency clause to make the bill effective immediately.

The General Assembly will consider any recommendations later this week.

“What our children have had to endure over the last two years will impact them for years to come,” said Speaker Todd Gilbert, R-Shenandoah. “It’s time we end the insanity and let our kids be kids again. Virginia is behind the curve for states ending masking mandates and I’m proud of the legislature for getting this done quickly. Our kids can’t wait.”

“Government overreaction to this pandemic has been devastating to our children,” said House Education Committee Chairman Glenn Davis, R-Virginia Beach. “As state after state rolls back mask mandates, too many Virginia students have been left behind. Our Commonwealth has reopened. It’s time to let our children breathe freely again.”

Democrats on the House Education Committee who voted against the bill were outnumbered by Republicans, as some parents and teachers also opposed the bill.

“Every district knows what their COVID rates are,” said Kathy Beery, President of the Harrisonburg Education Association. “And they should be able to decide what is safe for their school.”

“I don’t want to wear masks forever. And I know we have to learn to live with the virus,” said Virginia Beach parent Lindsey Nathaniel, “but we need to do it safely.”

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryson W. Berger, 21 of Roanoke, was identified as a suspect in the Saturday night homicide...
Roanoke man charged with murder for Saturday night killing
Bicyclist dies after being hit along Rt. 11
Moneta Volunteer Fire Department
Two taken to hospital after car flips in Moneta
Feels like temperatures will slip to the teens and 20s with single-digits wind chills in the...
Low wind chills early Monday as cold air blows back in
Phillip "Jay" Patterson, found dead after a Buena Vista house fire
Former assistant police chief identified in Buena Vista death investigation

Latest News

Local College Professors Talk About 2022 Super Bowl Ads Prior To Sunday Showdown
Local College Professors Talk About 2022 Super Bowl Ads Prior To Sunday Showdown
School Bus Bill Student Innovation
School Bus Bill Student Innovation
Republicans fast-track legislation that would remove mask mandates in schools
Republicans fast-track legislation to end mask mandates in Virginia schools
Students from St. Bridget Catholic school proposed legislation now advancing in the Virginia...
Students innovate with school bus bill