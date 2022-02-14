Governor Youngkin encourages Virginians to get COVID-19 vaccine

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Governor Glenn Youngkin released a statement Monday saying he has done a public service announcement with the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) encouraging Virginians to get vaccinated, according to his team.

“I have always been a strong advocate for everyone to get the vaccine. We know that the vaccine is the best protection against severe illness as a result of COVID-19. I have made the choice to get vaccinated and encourage everyone to join me in doing that, but ultimately it is a personal decision to do so,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “After a heartbreaking pandemic, getting vaccinated can insure that there are better days ahead for Virginia.”

Youngkin’s COVID-19 Action Plan includes moving resources toward vaccine education and outreach, while expanding efforts in disproportionately unvaccinated communities. This plan also includes efforts to host additional COVID-19 vaccine events across the state and increase the number of mobile vaccine units that serve rural communities. Currently, there are nearly 1400 vaccine events across the Commonwealth.

“Vaccines work, and we applaud Governor Youngkin for sharing these very important messages. Most of the people hospitalized with COVID-19, especially those experiencing severe symptoms, are unvaccinated. If you have not been vaccinated, please get vaccinated. It could save your life,” said Acting State Health Commissioner Colin M. Greene, MD, MPH.

90 percent of adults in Virginia have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine with 80 percent of adults fully vaccinated. 70 percent of the population of Virginia is fully vaccinated, yet many areas of Southwest Virginia, the percentage is less than 60 percent.

