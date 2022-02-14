Governor Youngkin signs bill helping dairy farmers

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Governor Glenn Youngkin (R) signed his first bill Monday aimed to support dairy producers in Virginia by streamlining requirements to participate in a federal program, according to his team.

“Agriculture is Virginia’s number one industry and plays a critical role in Virginia’s economic growth. Therefore, it is not lost on me that the first bill I signed assists Virginia’s dairy farmers. Virginia’s farmers can count on me to advance our economy and provide job growth opportunities in all corners of the Commonwealth,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin.

The bill makes changes to the Dairy Margin Coverage Premium Assistance Program because of the long delay in the passage of a Federal Farm Bill last fall.

In current code, the state premium assistance program closed Feb. 1, long before the closing date for the federal program.

The bill has an emergency clause which means upon the Governor’s signature, the state program will reopen for applicants through May 15.

