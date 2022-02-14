Grown Here at Home: Botetourt County girl crowned Virginia Dairy Maid

BOTETOURT CO., Va. (WDBJ) - She likes milk and wants to encourage others to drink it. Addison Kelly is representing Botetourt County as one of 10 Virginia Dairy Maids who are part of the Virginia Dairy Princess Program. The competition took place at the Hotel Madison in Harrisonburg.

To enter, Addison answered several questions online, and wrote a speech about what she does and doesn’t like about working on a farm. It was read at the crowning ceremony. Addison doesn’t like closing the gates in the cold.

“Sometimes the gate hinges are frozen together and you have to break the ice off of it,” she said.

However, she really likes being around the animals and being able to help out on the farm whenever she can. When Addison found out she was being crowned a Virginia Dairymaid she said she was, “just exhilarated.”

The Virginia Dairy Princess Program promotes the consumption and sale of dairy products. Addison will be doing her part to help.

“I just want to promote the dairy business because it helps your bones, your body, and your brain, and the most important part of a dairy maid is her brain,” she said.

Addison will go to cattle shows and hand out ribbons as part of her responsibilities as a Dairy Maid. Addison plans on competing next year, but there’s one thing she hasn’t quite decided on just yet. When asked if she like getting all dressed up, she said, “That question is questionable.”

