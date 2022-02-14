Hometown Local
Local dogs get married on Valentine’s Day to help Roanoke Valley SPCA

By Sophia Borrelli
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 6:22 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - On this Valentine’s Day, two local dogs decided to tie the leash.

The Polly and Cupid’s wedding took place at Charter Hall in the City Market Building in downtown Roanoke.

A spokesperson from the Roanoke Valley SPCA said the project was a fun way to share some love with the community and raise awareness about the importance of adopting a pet.

“We’ve all been through a lot the last few years and just making something that puts a smile on people’s faces I think is great for us. It’s great to showcase our pets and like I said get the word out about adoption,” said Julie Rickmond, Marketing and Communications Director.

Now Polly and Cupid do have owners.

But there are many other pets at the Roanoke Valley SPCA that are up for adoption and need a forever home.

