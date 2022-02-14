Lynchburg Police looking for thieves who stole guns from home

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg Police Department is searching for several people involved in a burglary in the 1600 block of Shaffer Street.

At 12:20 a.m. February 13, officers were called to a burglary in progress. A man saw several males, on his security camera, break into his home and steal guns and a safe.

Around the same time, police say, a neighbor called dispatch to report a white vehicle occupied with several males acting suspicious in that area. The vehicle matched the description of a stolen vehicle from Millwood Apartments. A short time later, an LPD officer saw the vehicle and tried to pull over the driver, leading to a chase that ended in the area of Millwood Apartments, where, police say, 6-7 males ran from the vehicle.

Police have released these descriptions of the males’ clothing:

#1... Black Nike hoodie, black pants, stocking cap and a mask.

#2... Black flat brim hat, black jacket and light-colored jeans.

#3... Black stocking cap, black face mask, yellow sweatshirt and light-colored jeans.

#4... Black hoodie and black sweat pants.

#5... Black hoodie and grey sweatpants.

#6... Black jacket/hoodie and grey or dark colored pants.

#7... Black hoodie and black pants.

Police say all are possibly in their late teens or early 20s.

Anyone who may have captured video of any of this incident on a security or doorbell camera is asked to contact the Lynchburg Police Department at (434) 455-6174 or share the footage on the Neighbors portal.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Lynchburg Police Department at (434) 455-6041 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter a tip online at p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.

