Man reported missing from Halifax County

HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Halifax County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a missing man.

Family members of 24-year-old Frankie Wayne Wilkerson of Nathalie told investigators they have not had any contact with him recently and are concerned about his welfare.

Wilkerson has contacts in Brookneal, Danville, Henry County and the Eden and Reidsville North Carolina areas, according to the sheriff’s office.

Anyone who has seen Wilkerson recently or may know of his whereabouts or well-being is asked to contact the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office at (434) 476-3339.

