Man sentenced to three life terms in child sexual battery case

Daniel Rock mugshot
Daniel Rock mugshot(Alleghany County Sheriff's Office)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 5:17 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - An Alleghany County man was sentenced to life in prison Monday for sexual battery involving a child.

Daniel Rock, 30, was sentenced in Alleghany County Circuit Court to three mandatory life terms plus 20 years in prison.

In October 2021, a jury found Rock guilty of three counts of forcible sodomy of a child under 13 and two counts of aggravated sexual battery.

The victim’s testimony at Rock’s trial was supported by DNA evidence, according to Commonwealth’s Attorney Ann Gardner.

The life sentences were imposed after Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney Shaun Mabry read a quote from the victim detailing how Rock’s crimes have affected her life.

