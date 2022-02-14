Mother of Virginia Tech student shot in Blacksburg speaks out on gun violence

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - It’s been more than a week since a fatal shooting in Blacksburg, and the mother of the Virginia Tech student who survived is speaking out. She says she never thought something as small as a bullet could change her family’s life forever.

“His friends called. I was like, you know, what do you mean? He’s been shot,” said Mrs. Melanie Mansion, the mother of the Virginia Tech student. “It was such a shock to hear that he had been shot because he doesn’t really even socialize. He doesn’t go out. He doesn’t really hang out like that --he stays in his studies.”

She has asked to keep her son’s identity private due to safety concerns.

Mansion describes her son as a member of Virginia Tech’s Cadet Corp, National Guard, and a model student.

“My son has always been mild-mannered, meek. You know, I’ve always taught him to respect other people to be a good citizen. Just standup guy” said Mansion.

According to Mansion, it was only her son’s second time at Melody Hookah Lounge. She says he had arrived 15 minutes before shots were fired. A bullet hit him from behind.

“From what I understand, the surgeon, she had told us that had the bullet went a little to the left or to the right, he wouldn’t have made it,” said Mansion.

Now, more than a week after the incident, her son is still recovering, and she’s speaking out against the increase in gun violence across the Commonwealth.

“This is affecting everybody now. You know, you don’t know, you could just be sitting down having dinner and get shot, and this needs to end. At the very least there needs to be a strong deterrent put in place to slow it. You know our young kids can’t even be young kids anymore. They can’t enjoy themselves. Like we enjoyed ourselves at that age. And it’s heartbreaking,” she said.

Mansion is calling on elected officials to do more, so no more lives are lost.

“Politicians are trying to get the next soundbite to say, Oh, we’re against gun violence. Okay, well, what are you doing about it? What are you doing about it,” she said.

Mansion believes it is time for communities to stand up.

“They have to say no more. No more gun violence. Um, I guess you don’t really realize it until it touches your life or touches your family or somebody that you know,” said Mansion.

Mansion doesn’t want the heartbreak her family and others have felt to continue.

“I think people need to wake up and they need to realize that gun violence is not just in city areas and stuff like that--- gun violence in this country,” she said.

Mansion says her heart goes out to the other families impacted by the shooting and hopes to connect with them soon. She is also grateful for her son’s friends-- also Cadet Corp members for being there for her son and saving his life.

