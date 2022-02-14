New River Valley Kindness Challenge beginning Monday

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The YMCA at Virginia Tech, New River Health District, and the New River Valley Regional Commission are partnering for the Kindness Challenge.

The challenge will take place the week of February 14 to the 19.

The New River Health District has some ideas on how to be kind everyday.

Be slow to judge. Assume that someone being rude or inconsiderate is feeling overwhelmed.



Say “Please” and “Thank You”! And mean it.



Smile (even behind our masks) at service workers (bank tellers, restaurant workers, cashiers, bus drivers, etc.)



Ask someone how they are doing, and then really listen to them. Don’t talk about you in return. Ask more questions and keep listening.



Pick up a bag of litter in a public place.



Let someone go in front of you in line.



Pay for a random person’s coffee when you’re getting yours. This can be done anonymously by giving the cashier money to pay for someone else that day.



While driving, let someone pull in front of you who is trying to merge.



Send a note to your child’s teacher just thanking them for what they do.



Send a letter (yes, a real letter) to an elderly person you know and care about.



Leave an encouraging note on a napkin for your restaurant server.



Make a vow not to complain to anyone about anything for the whole day!



Catch somebody being kind and thank them.



Talk to others about the health benefits of being kind.



