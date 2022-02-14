Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

No injuries reported in Roanoke City school bus crash

School Bus Crash
School Bus Crash(Bill McChesney / CC BY 2.0)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 4:56 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - 13 students were on board but no one was hurt in the crash of a school bus Monday afternoon.

Bus 68 out of Breckinridge Middle School was involved in a crash at the intersection of 10th Street and Hillcrest Avenue, according to Roanoke City Public Schools. Roanoke City Police and EMS responded, as well as administrators from the district and the school.

Students have been taken home.

Roanoke Police are investigating the crash and have not released further information.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryson W. Berger, 21 of Roanoke, was identified as a suspect in the Saturday night homicide...
Roanoke man charged with murder for Saturday night killing
Bicyclist dies after being hit along Rt. 11
Moneta Volunteer Fire Department
Two taken to hospital after car flips in Moneta
Feels like temperatures will slip to the teens and 20s with single-digits wind chills in the...
Low wind chills early Monday as cold air blows back in
Phillip "Jay" Patterson, found dead after a Buena Vista house fire
Former assistant police chief identified in Buena Vista death investigation

Latest News

2-year-old boy among those killed in Wythe County crash
Coast Guard Sector North Carolina Command Center got a report of a possible downed aircraft...
Coast Guard searching for 8 people on board plane that crashed off NC coast
Moneta Volunteer Fire Department
Two taken to hospital after car flips in Moneta
Second person dies after being hit on I-81 entrance ramp Wednesday morning