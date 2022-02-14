No injuries reported in Roanoke City school bus crash

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - 13 students were on board but no one was hurt in the crash of a school bus Monday afternoon.

Bus 68 out of Breckinridge Middle School was involved in a crash at the intersection of 10th Street and Hillcrest Avenue, according to Roanoke City Public Schools. Roanoke City Police and EMS responded, as well as administrators from the district and the school.

Students have been taken home.

Roanoke Police are investigating the crash and have not released further information.

