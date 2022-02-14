Hometown Local
One man dead, multiple animals dead after house fire in Campbell County

By Justin Geary
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 5:29 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Campbell County says one person and several animals are dead after a house fire in the 2000 block of Tabor road Sunday afternoon, according to Campbell County Department of Public Safety.

Crews from Gladys Fire, Altavista Fire, Citizens Emergency, Crew Campbell County Public Safety, and Campbell County Sheriff’s Office were called for the fire. Additional units from Brookneal and Rustburg also responded.

When crews arrived a man was seen inside the home. He was taken from the home to the Campbell County Public safety EMS care, where he died of his injuries at the scene, according to the county.

Multiple animals weren’t able to escape the fire.

Crews say the fire is being treated as accidental because of an electrical issue.

