Roanoke gas prices rise 17 cents in the last month

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Average gasoline prices in Roanoke have risen 9.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.25 per gallon today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 155 stations in Roanoke. Prices in Roanoke are 17 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 93.3 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Roanoke was priced at $3.04 per gallon yesterday while the most expensive was $3.39 per gallon, a difference of 35 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state yesterday was $2.83 per gallon while the highest was $3.99 per gallon, a difference of $1.16 per gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 4.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.47 per gallon today. The national average is up 16.5 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 97.2 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Historical gasoline prices in Roanoke and the national average going back ten years:

February 14, 2021: $2.32 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.50 per gallon)

February 14, 2020: $2.20 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.43 per gallon)

February 14, 2019: $2.02 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.30 per gallon)

February 14, 2018: $2.39 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.55 per gallon)

February 14, 2017: $2.15 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.28 per gallon)

February 14, 2016: $1.58 per gallon (U.S. Average: $1.69 per gallon)

February 14, 2015: $2.06 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.24 per gallon)

February 14, 2014: $3.13 per gallon (U.S. Average: $3.33 per gallon)

February 14, 2013: $3.41 per gallon (U.S. Average: $3.63 per gallon)

February 14, 2012: $3.47 per gallon (U.S. Average: $3.51 per gallon)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Greensboro- $3.34 per gallon, up 14.9 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.19 per gallon.

Winston-Salem- $3.33 per gallon, up 15 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.18 per gallon.

Virginia- $3.36 per gallon, up 8.4 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.27 per gallon.

“The jump in gasoline prices has continued unabated as oil prices continue to push higher, reaching $94 per barrel last week on continued concern over the possible imminent threat that Russia may invade Ukraine,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “Not only are oil prices up, but the bulk of the nation is starting the multi-month transition to summer gasoline, further adding to the rise at the pump. In addition, cold weather in Texas last week caused some power outages at major refineries, further weighing on markets. I see no other potentials in the short term but additional price increases unless Russia does an about-face on Ukraine. Even then, we’ll still see seasonality push prices up, so motorists should be ready to dig deeper.”

