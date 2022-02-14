Roanoke house fire causes $150,000 in damages

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke County Fire & Rescue crews responded to a housefire in the 6000 block of Monet Dr Sunday night which caused $150,000 in damages, according to the department Facebook page.

Crews responded at 7:51 p.m., and found a two-story home with smoke coming from the front door and back of the house.

The home had three adults and a dog inside; all escaped without any injuries.

Crews say the fire was under control in 15 minutes. It was contained mostly in an upstairs bedroom, with smoke and water damage in other parts of the house.

The Roanoke County Fire Marshal’s Office concluded the fire was accidental and the most probable cause of the fire was an electrical source.

