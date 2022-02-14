Hometown Local
Salem native angler reflects on weekend win of Bassmaster Elite tournament

By Leanna Scachetti
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 2:55 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - “That trophy is mine!”

Salem native John Crews took to social media Sunday to share his victory over the bass and the bass fishermen of the St. Johns River in the weekend’s Bassmaster Elite tournament.

Chatting with WDBJ7 from the bow of his boat, Crews Monday was already back on the water preparing for the B.A.S.S.’ Bassmaster Elite Series tournament on the Harris Chain of Lakes in Leesburg, Florida.

“Some people are just wired a little different,” he said.

Crews hoisted the blue trophy after being the last of the anglers to weight in. He knew he needed at least 16 pounds to be declared victor. When the scale showed 17 pounds, he didn’t bother looking at the ounces. He knew he’d won.

“I knew it would be close,” he said.

Having won the trophy once before, Crews said the weekend’s victory was validation of that first 2012 win in California.

He’s proud to represent not only his hometown of Salem and the Roanoke area, but his business, Missile Baits.

Being familiar with the St. Johns River, he said he knew he would have preconceived notions about where the fish would be. But he challenged himself, practicing in new areas to see what the bass were likely to bite on.

Crews said in February and March, spawning fish will usually take to the beds. But with a cold front preceding the tournament, Crews didn’t spend much time there - opting instead for the staging fish. He didn’t stay in one spot long though, opting to change his position and his bait frequently.

“It’s a tidal fishery,” he said of the St. Johns. “I tried to be in the right area at the right tide.”

Crews has been at the fight for the last 20 years, saying he learned every year. But the last five have show him just how far he’s come.

“In the last five years I’ve gotten so much better and learned so much,” he said. “You never stop learning.”

As he has his sights set along the Harris Chain of Lakes, Crews apologized to his wife for missing Valentine Days. Still, he remains focused, hoping not to let his weekend victory spoil the potential gains to be made this weekend.

“Some people are wired a little different,” he said again. “You never want to settle. You always appreciate what you have. But you want to prove yourself again and again.”

