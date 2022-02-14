Hometown Local
Suspect arrested on multiple charges, allegedly punches deputy

Patrick County Sheriff's Office
Patrick County Sheriff's Office(Patrick County Sheriff's Office)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 4:49 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
PATRICK COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A man was arrested Sunday night in Patrick County for multiple charges stemming from an attempted breaking and entering, and he allegedly punched a deputy during the booking process.

According to the Patrick County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded shortly after 8 p.m. to the area of Dan River Grocery in Ararat for a report of a suspicious person. At the site, deputies determined someone tried to break in the store.

Ronald Scott Richards Jr., 30 of Blacksburg, was seen walking near Homeplace Road a short time later and was questioned by one of the deputies. Richards Jr. was determined to be the suspect, and the deputy proceeded to try and take him into custody. At that time, the suspect began to fight the deputy, according to investigators, causing the deputy to lose his issued metal flashlight long enough for the suspect to grab it.

Richards Jr. allegedly tried to hit the deputy with the flashlight while both were struggling on the ground. The deputy landed multiple punches to Richards Jr. in an attempt to handcuff the suspect.

After being taken to jail, Richards Jr. allegedly punched a deputy during the booking process.

He is charged with two counts of assaulting a law enforcement officer, attempted breaking and entering, and destruction of property. Everyone involved received minor injuries that did not lead to outside medical attention.

Richards Jr. is being held without bail at the Patrick County Jail.

