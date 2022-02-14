Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Virginia implementing statewide 4 p.m. burn law starting February 15

Virginia Department of Forestry patch
Virginia Department of Forestry patch(WDBJ)
By Justin Geary
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 11:18 AM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The state of Virginia will be implementing a statewide 4 p.m. burn law starting February 15 until April 30, according to the Virginia Department of Forestry.

The law bans bans open-air burning before 4 p.m. It’s being put into effect to reduce the number of wildfires occurring every spring, when Virginia normally has an increased number of fires.

The department also said fires occur more frequently during late winter and early spring because of elevated winds, the relative humidity is lower, and fuels on the forest floor are very dry, having “cured” all winter without the shade of tree leaves.

The department of forestry defines open-burning as “any outdoor fire that is not covered and/or contained within non-flammable barriers.”

The law doesn’t apply to charcoal or gas barbeque grills, but anyone using these products are encouraged to clear all flammable material around the grill.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bicyclist dies after being hit along Rt. 11
Bryson W. Berger, 21 of Roanoke, was identified as a suspect in the Saturday night homicide...
Roanoke man charged with murder for Saturday night killing
Moneta Volunteer Fire Department
Two taken to hospital after car flips in Moneta
Feels like temperatures will slip to the teens and 20s with single-digits wind chills in the...
Low wind chills early Monday as cold air blows back in
Phillip "Jay" Patterson, found dead after a Buena Vista house fire
Former assistant police chief identified in Buena Vista death investigation

Latest News

She says she never thought something as small as a bullet could change her family’s life forever.
Mother of Virginia Tech student shot in Blacksburg speaks out on gun violence
Positive percentage of Virginia COVID tests continues to drop
Governor Youngkin encourages Virginians to get COVID-19 vaccine
Botetourt Girl Crowned Virginia Dairy Maid
Botetourt Girl Crowned Virginia Dairy Maid