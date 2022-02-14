Virginia implementing statewide 4 p.m. burn law starting February 15

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The state of Virginia will be implementing a statewide 4 p.m. burn law starting February 15 until April 30, according to the Virginia Department of Forestry.

The law bans bans open-air burning before 4 p.m. It’s being put into effect to reduce the number of wildfires occurring every spring, when Virginia normally has an increased number of fires.

The department also said fires occur more frequently during late winter and early spring because of elevated winds, the relative humidity is lower, and fuels on the forest floor are very dry, having “cured” all winter without the shade of tree leaves.

The department of forestry defines open-burning as “any outdoor fire that is not covered and/or contained within non-flammable barriers.”

The law doesn’t apply to charcoal or gas barbeque grills, but anyone using these products are encouraged to clear all flammable material around the grill.

