4 PM burning law takes effect on Tuesday

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia’s 4PM Burning Law takes effect on Tuesday, and state forestry officials say it’s right on time.

The law bans open-air burning before 4:00 p.m. between mid-February and the end of April.

Spring fire season got off to an early start on Friday and Saturday with 17 fires burning more than 400 acres in the region.

Brad Carico is the Deputy Regional Forester with the Virginia Department of Forestry.

“We had a really dry December,” Carico told WDBJ7. “We had moisture deficits throughout the region. And even though we’ve gotten a little bit of moisture, the snowfall in January and here in the early part of February, this time of year, it doesn’t take any time at all for these fine fuels to dry out.”

Carico said 90% of Virginia’s wildfires are caused by humans, which means 90% are preventable.

