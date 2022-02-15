Ban on school mask mandates clears House of Delegates

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Legislation that will ban mask mandates in Virginia’s public schools cleared the House of Delegates Monday morning.

Acting on Senate Bill 739, Republican lawmakers delivered the measure to Gov. Glenn Youngkin, who promised quick action.

The bill calls for in-person instruction, and allows parents to opt out of mask requirements in Virginia’s public schools.

Del. Amanda Batten (R-James City Co.) defended the measure on the floor of the House.

“States across the country are now engaging in cost benefit analyses and many are moving quickly to remove mask mandates in schools,” Batten said. “I believe Virginia should follow suit.”

Del. Eileen Filler-Corn (D-Fairfax Co.) responded.

“The question is, Is now the time,” Filler-Corn asked? “Maybe in some communities, but I’m here to tell you not in all.”

Democrats spoke against the measure, saying it will tie the hands of public health officials.

Delegate Sam Rasoul (D-Roanoke) offered an amendment that would have kept the decision at the local level.

“Regardless of how you feel about masks, or how you feel about COVID, or this current political situation, you are permanently putting this into the code that we are taking this authority away from the localities,” Rasoul told his colleagues.

“This is putting the decision back in the parents’ hands ladies and gentlemen,” said Del. Terry Kilgore (R-Scott Co.). “not the school board, so I think that’s the important distinction in this bill.”

The bill reached Governor Youngkin Monday afternoon. He is expected to send it back with an emergency clause, perhaps as early as Tuesday.

Assuming lawmakers approve the amendment, the bill could become law in a matter of days.

