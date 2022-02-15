Busy winter for one Roanoke Heating and Air Conditioning company

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - In these cold winter months, HVAC companies have been hard at work making sure your heating system is working properly.

“We’ve been extremely busy this year,” said Wayne Bower, Bower Heating and Air Conditioning President.

Starting early in the morning, crews get trucks ready for the day’s work.

“We do have to work overtime in times like this, when it’s cold outside,” said Bower.

Bower says his company like many others have had to deal with supply chain issues.

“It’s very difficult for us sometimes to get parts and equipment because of the supply chain, but we do work with a great bunch of suppliers and those suppliers do their best to get parts and equipment for us. However, the problem comes in sometimes when you have brand specific parts such as furnace boards or special motors or something like that…It’s been by far the biggest dilemma we’ve faced over the past year,” said Bower.

He says there are a couple of things you can do to keep your system working properly.

“The first thing, as I’ve always said in my over 35 years in this business is keep your filter clean. When you keep the filter clean, then the air flows easier through the system and the compressors and the motors don’t have to work as hard,” said Bower.

Also, get on a yearly service plan.

“And what we find and statistics show that those people that are on that type of plan have less breakdowns during the winter. That keeps your coil clean. We do check the filter and we just make sure that all the electrical connections are connected properly. Make sure the motors aren’t amping,” said Bower.

He says that could also save you some cash.

“By having a system that is not serviced properly. You can spend up to 30 percent more on your heating bill,” said Bower.

