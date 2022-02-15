Hometown Local
COVID in Virginia: Percentage of positive tests rises slightly

By Pat Thomas
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 11:57 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 1,613,719 cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth as of Tuesday, February 15, 2022, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. That’s up 2,993 from the 1,610,726 reported Monday, a bigger increase than Monday’s 1,761 new cases.

Since the pandemic began, 12,599,083 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted in Virginia as of Tuesday, with an 11.4% positivity rate from tests over the last week, up from the 11.1% reported Monday for the previous seven days.

Per the latest update from the state’s vaccine dashboard, 15,168,555 doses of vaccine have been administered in Virginia as of Tuesday. 79.7% of the state’s population have gotten at least one dose, with 71% fully vaccinated. 90.4% of Virginians 18 and over have received at least one dose and 80.9% are fully vaccinated.

As of Tuesday, there have been 17,779 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth since the pandemic’s beginning, up from the 17,697 reported Monday.

1,669 people across Virginia were hospitalized as of Tuesday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19, down from 1,676 Monday. 102,061 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth.

The hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH and is an under-representation of Virginia hospitalizations.

New confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

