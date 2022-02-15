Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Crews respond to Jeep found in Leesville Lake

Huddleston Volunteer Fire Department
Huddleston Volunteer Fire Department(Huddleston Volunteer Fire Department)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 9:25 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUDDLESTON, Va. (WDBJ) - According to the Huddleston Volunteer Fire Department, crews responded Monday morning to Leesville Lake near Tolers Ferry Road for a report of a vehicle in the water with an unknown number of people or injuries.

Emergency crews located a Jeep. Special Operations utilized water rescue capabilities to determine there were not any people in or around the vehicle.

Huddleston Volunteer Fire Department
Huddleston Volunteer Fire Department(Huddleston Volunteer Fire Department)

State Police assumed control of the scene.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryson W. Berger, 21 of Roanoke, was identified as a suspect in the Saturday night homicide...
Roanoke man charged with murder for Saturday night killing
Bicyclist dies after being hit along Rt. 11
Moneta Volunteer Fire Department
Two taken to hospital after car flips in Moneta
Feels like temperatures will slip to the teens and 20s with single-digits wind chills in the...
Low wind chills early Monday as cold air blows back in
Phillip "Jay" Patterson, found dead after a Buena Vista house fire
Former assistant police chief identified in Buena Vista death investigation

Latest News

WDBJ7 Photo
Hokies men’s basketball defeats Virginia, 62-53
The victims in four Rockbridge murders in four years have all been health care workers.
Rockbridge woman asks why domestic abuse haunts health workers
New COVID-19 Vaccine Encouragement From Governor Of VA
Alleged MS-13 Suspect Case Update