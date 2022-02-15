Crews respond to Jeep found in Leesville Lake

HUDDLESTON, Va. (WDBJ) - According to the Huddleston Volunteer Fire Department, crews responded Monday morning to Leesville Lake near Tolers Ferry Road for a report of a vehicle in the water with an unknown number of people or injuries.

Emergency crews located a Jeep. Special Operations utilized water rescue capabilities to determine there were not any people in or around the vehicle.

Huddleston Volunteer Fire Department (Huddleston Volunteer Fire Department)

State Police assumed control of the scene.

