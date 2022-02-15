Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Danville Police Department touts decreased crime, strategies for reduction in presentation

Danville Police Department leaders detail the numbers and strategies behind a five-year overall...
Danville Police Department leaders detail the numbers and strategies behind a five-year overall crime decrease Tuesday.(WDBJ)
By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 3:59 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Showcasing strategies were centerpieces of a Tuesday presentation by the Danville Police Department.

Police leaders shared what’s worked for them as they’ve worked to reduce crime over the years.

See the entire report below this story.

They say a good starting point has been community trust.

“We’ve learned over the past few years that us developing the trust - the community trusting us - has contributed more to our success because it outweighs the fear that the folks in community have of criminals,” said Cpt. David Whitley.

From there, a variety of strategies has enabled the department to begin decreasing crime across the board.

Neighborhood-oriented policing has divided the city into parts and focused officers on their assigned part of the city.

Community engagement has furthered that by having police interact with residents to see what can make their quality of life better.

“What we perceive going on sometimes is not actually what is going on. We can get community input and find out what is actually happening in the community to make the quality of life better,” said Cpt. Keith Thompson.

Because of those and other efforts, overall crime has decreased from 2016 to 2021. Homicides, assaults and burglaries are just a few categories that have seen an overall drop.

Data shown Tuesday showed the average total of violent crime incidents from 2016 to 2018 was 267 per year. From 2019 to 2021, that number dropped to 132 per year.

Danville Police Chief Scott Booth says engagement strategies will continue to be at the forefront for the department.

“It’s become more important than ever for us to really find creative ways to address issues in our community,” said Booth.

As for 2022, the plan is to move into a new police building and continue building community engagement.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryson W. Berger, 21 of Roanoke, was identified as a suspect in the Saturday night homicide...
Roanoke man charged with murder for Saturday night killing
Patrick County Sheriff's Office
Suspect arrested on multiple charges, allegedly punches deputy
Daniel Rock mugshot
Man sentenced to three life terms in child sexual battery case
2-year-old boy among those killed in Wythe County crash
She says she's not against guns, but never thought something as small as a bullet could change...
Mother of Virginia Tech student shot in Blacksburg speaks out on gun violence

Latest News

John Ebel Mugshot
Man pleads guilty in death of grandson
Courtesy: Event Facebook page
MLK Jr. Celebration Youth Event & Walk for Unity coming to Lynchburg
FILE — A parent walks away from the Sandy Hook Elementary School with her children following a...
Sandy Hook families settle for $73 million with gun maker Remington
Jonathan Patterson mugshot
Death of former assistant police chief results in son being charged with homicide