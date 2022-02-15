Death of former assistant police chief results in son being charged with homicide

BUENA VISTA, Va. (WDBJ) - The son of a former Buena Vista assistant police chief has been charged with homicide and arson in connection with the death.

Virginia State Police arrested Jonathan K. Patterson, 35, of Buena Vista on one felony count of murder and one felony count of arson in the death of Phillip “Jay” Patterson, 59. Jonathan Patterson is being held at the Rockbridge County Jail without bond.

At 9:40 p.m. February 11, 2022, Virginia State Police were asked by Buena Vista Police to investigate a suspicious fire at a home in the 1300 block of Cherry Avenue in Buena Vista. Buena Vista Police had responded to a request for a welfare check at the home that morning. Officers found the home on fire, and the elder Patterson’s body was found in the home after the fire was extinguished.

Police have confirmed Phillip Patterson was dead before the fire was set. An investigation continues to determine his cause of death.

