Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

EARLY YEARS: Huddle Up Moms hosting Thursday night event to help Southwest Virginia mothers find their voice

Roanoke Valley non-profit focused on empowering and educating women
Member Kim Butterfield stopped by WZBJ24 to chat about the upcoming event
Member Kim Butterfield stopped by WZBJ24 to chat about the upcoming event(WDBJ7)
By Kimberly McBroom
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 11:10 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Whether it’s learning parenting tips, or networking to meet other moms in the area, Huddle Up Moms is a helpful resource for mothers across southwest Virginia.

On February 17, the non-profit is hosting “That’s What She Said: Using Your Voice for a Healthier Mind, Body, & You.”

It’s part of The Exchange, a series of community conversations engaging local moms on timely topics related to the motherhood journey.

According to its website, The Exchange is happening on Thursday, February 17th at 5 Points Music Sanctuary in downtown Roanoke. You’ll want to arrive between 6 and 6:30 pm.

The evening starts with a social hour followed by a short panel and Q&A session with local experts and moms.

The February panel features Dr. Natalie Cook, who’s a professor and certified doula, along with Dr. Nina Sweeney, a family medicine physician, Josephine Arbaugh, an architect and urban designer, and attorney Nanda Davis, who specialized in divorce and custody cases.

You can learn more visiting the website, or checking out the group on Facebook and Instagram at @huddleupmoms.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryson W. Berger, 21 of Roanoke, was identified as a suspect in the Saturday night homicide...
Roanoke man charged with murder for Saturday night killing
Patrick County Sheriff's Office
Suspect arrested on multiple charges, allegedly punches deputy
Daniel Rock mugshot
Man sentenced to three life terms in child sexual battery case
She says she's not against guns, but never thought something as small as a bullet could change...
Mother of Virginia Tech student shot in Blacksburg speaks out on gun violence
2-year-old boy among those killed in Wythe County crash

Latest News

FILE - Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin speaks during a news conference about an executive order...
Youngkin opens applications for Human Trafficking Prevention and Survivor Support Commission
Shamrock Festival Band Lineup
Performers announced for Shamrock Festival in Downtown Roanoke
Gretna man’s death determined to be homicide
Neighboring houses on fire in Roanoke City
Name released of man found dead after house fire