EARLY YEARS: Huddle Up Moms hosting Thursday night event to help Southwest Virginia mothers find their voice

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Whether it’s learning parenting tips, or networking to meet other moms in the area, Huddle Up Moms is a helpful resource for mothers across southwest Virginia.

On February 17, the non-profit is hosting “That’s What She Said: Using Your Voice for a Healthier Mind, Body, & You.”

It’s part of The Exchange, a series of community conversations engaging local moms on timely topics related to the motherhood journey.

According to its website, The Exchange is happening on Thursday, February 17th at 5 Points Music Sanctuary in downtown Roanoke. You’ll want to arrive between 6 and 6:30 pm.

The evening starts with a social hour followed by a short panel and Q&A session with local experts and moms.

The February panel features Dr. Natalie Cook, who’s a professor and certified doula, along with Dr. Nina Sweeney, a family medicine physician, Josephine Arbaugh, an architect and urban designer, and attorney Nanda Davis, who specialized in divorce and custody cases.

You can learn more visiting the website, or checking out the group on Facebook and Instagram at @huddleupmoms.

