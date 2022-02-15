Gretna man’s death determined to be homicide

GRETNA, Va. (WDBJ) - A man found dead in Gretna last week had been shot to death, according to the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office.

Charles Van Hooker, 51, was found dead after investigators were called to a home on Boxwood Road February 11.

The Medical Examiner has ruled this death as a homicide, and investigators are asking anyone with information to call (434) 432-7715. You can remain anonymous by calling Pittsylvania County CrimeStoppers at 800-791-0044.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.