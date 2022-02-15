Hometown Local
The Hangout Sports Bar and Lounge celebrates one-year in business

Residents enjoy some pool at The Hangout Sports Bar and Lounge Tuesday afternoon.
By Will Thomas
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 6:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - It was a special day at The Hangout Sports Bar and Lounge as one year ago today, it opened its doors.

“It was pretty tough when we first opened but we were so blessed because we got a lot of regulars in here right from the very beginning,” said Lori Edwards, the Owner and Manager of the restaurant.

Edwards opened the restaurant with pool tables and good times in mind. She said having an outdoor area has helped with business during the pandemic. Now in 2022, regulars and new customers continue to enjoy the restaurant inside and out.

“We have met so many new people. I knew a lot of people through the pool players. But then so many more new customers have come in, and they’ve just become friends, and we just love each other to death and I just feel so grateful for all of them.”

There are a handful of special celebrations all week. Edwards looks forward to what the future has in-store for her restaurant.

The Hangout Sports Bar and Lounge is located at 7717 Williamson Road and you can find this weeks event page here and the restaurant’s website here.

